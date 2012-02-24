Ultimate Spider-Man: An Excerpt

Brian Michael Bendis’s reboot of Ultimate Spider-Man, introducing biracial Miles Morales as the series’ titular hero, had been making headlines before the first issue even went to press. Mulholland Books is pleased to offer an excerpt of issue #7–and don’t miss the first volume collecting issues one through five, in stores now.

Brian Michael Bendis is an American comic book writer and former artist. He has won critical acclaim (including five Eisner Awards) for his self-published, Image Comics and Marvel Comics work, and is one of the most successful writers working in mainstream comics.