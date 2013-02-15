Where to Find Your Next Favorite Books Online

Since Bookish launched earlier this month, I’ve been playing around with its recommendation engine—can an algorithm for books online really pit itself against a recommendation from a friend?

I’ve been pleased with the results! For the past three books Mulholland has published, Bookish’s recommendations are spot-on. Check them out and click on each image to visit the live recommendation on Bookish:

Does this mean it’s time to seal off the front door, toss your phone, and put all your faith in the internet hive mind? Of course not—but there are worse ways to spend your time than by riffling through books online.