Don’t Miss “The Gone Girl of Japan”

Kanae Minato, a former home economics teacher, wrote her debut novel, Confessions, between household chores. Now the phenomenal international bestseller is finally available in an English translation.

“Think of Confessions as the Gone Girl of Japan…

The most delightfully evil book you’ll read this year.”

—Steph Cha, Los Angeles Times

“A nasty little masterpiece

. . . Books like Confessions can make you vibrate with happiness.”

—Kevin Nance, Chicago Tribune

“Implacable, relentless and stunning

A reader is almost certain to be caught off guard more than once.” —Tom Nolan, The Wall Street Journal

“Minato’s intricate plotting and unnervingly understated sentences make the horrors follow each other as logically as pearls on a string.”—Annalisa Quinn, NPR.org

“Captivating… the murders grow bloodier and bloodier, the characters more and more twisted.” —Becca Rothfield, The New Republic

___

All schoolteacher Yuko Moriguchi had to live for was her four-year-old child, Manami. But after a heartbreaking accident takes Manami’s life, Yuko gives up and tenders her resignation. But first, she has one last lecture to deliver to her students… It’s a story about a death that was anything but accidental, about two students who know more than they admit, and about a teacher who will have her revenge.

Purchase the Book: BN.com | Amazon | Indiebound | Powell’s | iBooks

___