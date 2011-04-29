Daniel Woodrell on Writing: Video

To conclude our ongoing celebration of the publication of The Bayou Trilogy, we have three never-before-seen videos of our panel in San Francisco. We’ve pulled out for you Daniel Woodrell’s commentary on the making of Winter’s Bone, on life in the Ozarks and how his family history has influenced his writing.

Woodrell on his role in the movie of Winter’s Bone.



Woodrell on the Ozarks.



Woodrell on how his life has affected his writing.



How has where you come from affected what you like to read, write or watch?