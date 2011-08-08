10 Dead-On Novels

This week we celebrate the release of the much-lauded TRIPLE CROSSING by Sebastian Rotella. The first part of our Rotella extravaganza is his list of novels with real-world inspiration, from Wolfe to Le Carré to Connelly, it’s a great list. Tell us your favorite dead-on novels in the comments and we’ll choose 5 commenters to receive copies of TRIPLE CROSSING.

My list is dominated by books about cops, spies, criminals and the kind of international skullduggery–Latin American drug wars, Islamic terrorism–that I have written about as a journalist and author. A few of the authors are fellow or former journalists. These books are impressive for many reasons, but one thing they have in common is authenticity. The writing has the power that comes from great research. The details ring true, even minor characters come fully alive, and you learn a lot about the workings of secret worlds and subcultures, from the crack trade to tabloid journalism. Also, you’ll notice that some of the titles date back decades. That’s not just because I’m kind of old-school, which I am, but because I chose novels that had an impact on my development as a writer.

1) Clockers. Richard Price. 1999. One of my favorite books about one of my favorite subjects: the American city. Price uses a drug murder in a New Jersey ghetto to tell a much larger story. Clockers is impassioned, tough-minded, profound and incredibly detailed. The narrative alternates between a weary, thoughtful homicide investigator and a teen-age dealer who happens to be smart and decent. There are enough virtuoso set-pieces—a crack-hound motel, an outpost of the homeless in the ruins of a hospital, a meet at a housing project between an undercover officer and a drug boss–for several books.

2) The Bonfire of the Vanities. Tom Wolfe. 1987. A masterpiece about race, class, greed and ambition in New York in the bad old days of the 1980s. Move over Dickens and Hugo. Bonfire chronicles an era, but does not feel dated. Wolfe spent years prowling around with prosecutors, journalists and masters of the universe. What a reporter: I think someone (maybe Wolfe himself?) once said that he knows the exact contents of his characters’ wardrobes and bank accounts. He’s fearless and hilarious as he skewers Wall Street types, sleazy preachers and tabloid reporters.

3) A Flag for Sunrise. Robert Stone. 1977. Three Americans converge in a Central American country on the brink of revolution: a burned-out academic with CIA connections, a speed-freak Coast Guard deserter and a brave young nun. Stone has a gift for creating damaged, menacing and fascinating characters and landscapes. The plot builds like a fever-dream. The depiction of Latin American strife and North American intervention is precise and objective. Stone has an ideological point of view, but he avoids caricature and pontificating. A thriller that works as a novel of ideas.

4) The Queen of the South. Arturo Perez Reverte. 2002. Reverte, a Spanish writer with a deserved international following, is a former war correspondent and a fan of Alexander Dumas and it shows. The protagonist is a Mexican woman who has to escape from hit men after the death of her husband, a drug smuggler. She runs all the way to Spain’s North African enclave neighboring Morocco, where she becomes a gangster queen in a new frontier of crime. It was a pleasure to see Reverte’s command of turf that I know pretty well–borders, mafias and law enforcement in Mexico and Southern Europe.

5) The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Mohsin Hamid. 2007. In a decade of fiction about terrorism and the clash of civilizations, this novel stands out. It is a stylistic tour-de-force with a tight structure and ingeniously simple plot. Hamid uses second-person narration to describe an encounter in the old city of Lahore. A gregarious Pakistani sits down with a mysterious American in an outdoor cafe and tells the story of how his immigrant odyssey in the United States foundered after 9/11. The Pakistani storyteller may be a terrorist; the American listener may be a spy. Night approaches and things get tense.

6) Promised Virgins. Jeffrey Fleishman. 2009. Most foreign correspondents have enough material stored in their heads for a novel. For years, the dispatches of Jeff Fleishman, a first-class journalist who is the LA Times bureau chief in Cairo, hinted at his literary gifts. Then he delivered Promised Virgins, which grew out of his intrepid coverage of the Balkans, and really showed what he could do. A journalist in Kosovo pursues an elusive Islamic cleric through a battleground full of haunted survivors, his own demons and whispers of an impending terrorist cataclysm.

7) Project X. Jim Shepard. 2004. A brilliant and disturbing portrait of two eighth-graders who plan a Columbine-style school massacre. The reader feels an almost claustrophobic sensation, like you are in a tunnel with these kids and moving inexorably toward something horrible waiting to happen. Shepard’s meticulous research, dark humor and empathy all come together in the tormented but detached voice of the narrator, who joins forces with another middle-school misfit to plot Project X. This is an example of a headlines-inspired novel that gives you more insight into a social problem than dozens of newspaper articles would.

8) The Little Drummer Girl. John Le Carré. 1983. When he’s in top form and keeps the ideological indignation under control, nobody matches Le Carré for intricate plots, vividly human characters and inside knowledge of the spy game. If you want context for the war on terrorism, read this account of a young British actress who infiltrates a Palestinian terror network for Israeli intelligence. The action ricochets around the map. There are excellent scenes about tradecraft, manipulation and grudging teamwork among intelligence services, notably when two Israeli operatives visit a prickly British spymaster who served in British-occupied Palestine.

9) A Simple Story. Leonardo Sciascia. 1989. Sicily is a land of beauty, violence, injustice and great writers. The prolific Sciascia was elected to Parliament and crusaded against the mafia. His fiction explored dark forces with a merciless eye and honed prose. This gem is only 66 pages long. A police investigator looks into the death of a recently returned diplomat at his rural villa. It is Sicily; the story is not simple. During the expertly crafted showdown at the police station, the wary cop watches his corrupt chief get ready to clean his pistol, looks at a newspaper on his desk and, in a flash of survivor’s instinct, sees a headline about his own death in a gun accident.

10) The Black Ice. Michael Connelly. 1993. Despite his acclaim and success, Mike Connelly is still the hardest working writer in show business. He’s been like that since I knew him when he covered cops for the LA Times years ago. He got to the newsroom early and stayed late. (And somehow had the energy to write fiction on the side.) His sources trusted and respected him and his education on those streets paid off big-time. I deal with people in law enforcement around the world and I am always running into Connelly fans who can’t wait for the next novel. I’m especially fond of The Black Ice, the second Harry Bosch book, because it is set partly at the Mexican border and the descriptions are dead-on.

Sebastian Rotella is an author and award-winning reporter. He has covered international terrorism, organized crime, homeland security and immigration for Propublica and the Los Angeles Times where he servied as bureau chief in Paris and Buenos Aires and covered the Mexican border. He was a Pulitzer finalist in international reporting in 2006. He is the author of Twilight on the Line: Underworlds and Politics at the U.S.-Mexico Border (Norton), which was named a New York Times Notable Book in 1998. Mulholland Books publishes his novel TRIPLE CROSSING this week.